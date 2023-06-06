WACO, Texas (WTVO) — A police officer responded to a wrong address for a burglary call on Monday, shooting and killing a family dog in the process.

Dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man had kicked in her door, saying “please come now.” The dispatcher heard a male’s voice say “I’m not trying to hurt you,” in the background before the call was disconnected, according to the Waco Police Department

The address was put into the dispatcher’s system, but it autocorrected to a house with the same number in the 3200 block of N. 20th Street. The call had originated from the 3200 block of N. 20th A Street.

Officers arrived at the house to find the backdoor ajar, which corroborated information received in the call. They announced their presence before multiple dogs came towards the officers, forcing them to retreat.

One of the dogs was acting aggressively, lunging at one of the officers. The officer fired one round when the dog lunged a second time, striking the dog.

The dog, “Finn,” was taken to the emergency medical clinic by his owner. Finn ended up dying from his injuries.

The Waco Police Department is now working with the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system manufacturer to ensure that steps are taken to prevent a similar occurrence.

The original address was eventually investigated. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.