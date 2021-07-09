Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

These undated photos provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in Lewistown, Ill., shows, from left, Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, Zachary Hart, 36, and Eugene Roets, 23. The four inmates escaped from the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Authorities didn’t immediately say how the men escaped, but said they should be considered armed and dangerous. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Officials say three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jesse Davis, 26-year-old Cody Villalobos and 23-year-old Eugene Roets were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday’s escape. People were asked to call 911 if they saw 36-year-old Zachary Hart.

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles southwest of Chicago. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

Officials say Davis was captured in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County.