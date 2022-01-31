Officials: Man tried to melt snow with a flamethrower, set house on fire

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTVO) — A man in Connecticut tried to melt ice on his house using a flamethrower and, not surprisingly, set his house on fire, officials said.

The Seymour Fire Department said it was called out to a home on Walnut Street in Seymour around 5:37 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Connecticut Post, dispatchers advised the firefighters the homeowner had been trying to melt ice with the flamethrower, and accidentally set the siding on fire.

The department later clarified that the device was a garden torch.

Firefighters said a small fire was found in an exterior wall, and they were able to put it out before it spread.

“As imaginable, we do not recommend the use of flame-throwers or any similar devices as an attempt to melt ice,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“There was in fact a fire at a home where a garden torch was being used to melt away some ice,” said Chief Michael Lombardi in a statement. “These devices are in fact designed for weed management and can be used to mitigate ice.”