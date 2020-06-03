COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Ohio have proposed legislation to declare racism a public health issue amid nationwide protest over the death of George Floyd.
The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus introduced the resolution Tuesday as the state grappled with protests and a coronavirus pandemic that officials say has disproportionately impacted the black community.
If passed, the resolution would be the first of its kind at the state level, according to lawmakers. GOP Senate President Larry Obhof plans to meet with members of the black caucus next week to discuss the resolution.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Ohio Democrats push to declare racism a public health crisis
- Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail
- Exclusive poll shows support for George Floyd protests, disapproval of Trump’s response
- Xfinity sees massive outages throughout Illinois, Midwest
- Illinois has 982 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 97 new deaths
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!