Ohio jail releases hundreds of inmates due to concern of coronavirus spread

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Court in Ohio released hundreds of inmates from the Cuyahoga County Jail Saturday morning due to coronavirus concerns, according to WJW.

Judges are concerned about the virus spreading through the jail.

Cuyahoga County judges held a special Saturday morning session to settle cases with guilty pleas, release inmates, send them to prison, or release them on house arrest.

Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan told the I-TEAM earlier this week that inmates are already in poor health, and it wouldn’t take much for the coronavirus to spread wildly behind bars.

Sheehan also said almost any kind of inmate was considered.

“You gotta remember, the goal of this is to protect the community and the safety of the inmates. If someone’s a serious violent person, well, we’re using our discretion to make sure the community’s safe also,” he told the I-TEAM on Thursday.

Sheehan also said the jail may need empty space if some inmates have to be quarantined because of the virus.

