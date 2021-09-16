Ohio mayor calls for entire school board to resign over ‘child pornography’ assignment

HUDSON, Ohio (WTVO) – An Ohio mayor has demanded the entire Board of Education resign or face charges after ‘X-rated’ writing assignments were given to high school students.

High school seniors were assigned a controversial book, “642 Things To Write About,” that contained controversial writing assignments, which Mayor Craig Shubert deemed “essentially child pornography” at a board meeting on Monday, according to NBC News.

“I’ve spoken to a judge this evening, she’s already confirmed that,” Shubert said. “I’m going to give you a simple choice: either choose to resign from this Board of Education or you will be charged.”

Examples of writing prompts the seniors were asked to write include “describe your favorite part of a man’s body using only verbs,” “write an X-rated Disney scenario,” “write a sermon for a beloved preacher who has been caught in a sex scandal,” and “choose how you will die.”

Another prompt asked students to “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” and another which reads, “rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.”

In addition to these, other prompts asked students to drink a beer and describe the taste, as well as to list what would be on their DVR if they were a serial killer.

While it is currently unclear what charges the school board could face, board President David Zuro stated Wednesday that members have no intention of resigning.

Brian Wilch, the school’s principal, stated that the school is in the process of collecting the book from students, saying that the school learned about the inappropriate prompts last Friday.

“We did not exercise due diligence when we reviewed this resource and as a result, we overlooked several writing prompts among the 642 that are not appropriate for our high school audience,” Wilch said at the meeting on Monday. “We feel terrible. At no time were any of these inappropriate prompts selected or discussed but still they were there and they were viewable and you can’t unsee them. So for this oversight, we did issue an apology today to our students’ parents.”