TULSA, Okla. (WTVO) — Do not underestimate the power of the dark side.

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma shared a video asking for help in identifying a thief. The man was caught grabbing the Stormtrooper from someone’s driveaway walking off.

Police said that they are looking for the “Chosen One” to bring the balance back to the force, offering “Imperial Credits,” also known as a cash reward, to anyone who helps the investigation.