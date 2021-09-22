Oldest living American park ranger celebrates 100th birthday

RICHMOND, Calif. (WTVO) — Betty Soskin, the oldest active ranger in the National Park Service, is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Soskin began working with the Park Service in 2011 at the age of 84, working on a grant funded by PG&E to uncover stories of African-Americans during WWII. She worked in the park visitor center at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historic Park, sharing her personal remembrances and observations.

Soskin was named “Woman of the Year” by the California State Legislature in 1995, and has been named as one of the nation’s ten outstanding women by the National Women’s History Project in 2005.

To commemorate her 100th birthday, Passport to Your National Parks created a stamp in her honor.