MUNCIE, Ind. (WTVO) — One person is dead and 17 other people are wounded after a shooting Sunday morning.

It happened in Muncie, Indiana, about an hour Northeast of Indianapolis. EMS were called to the scene of a large party just after 1 a.m. They found multiple people shot when they arrived.

A 30-year-old Muncie resident died from his injuries.

A witness said that the shooting happened in a split second. No arrests have been made.