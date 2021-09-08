Opening a window reduces amount of coronavirus by half, study finds

(WTVO) — According to a study by the University of Oregon, opening a window can reduce the amount of coronavirus in a room by half.

Scientists examined infected college students who were put into an isolated dormitory. The study found that, despite the amount of virus particles which had built up in the room, it was cut in half when the windows were opened.

The study has yet to be published in a scientific journal, but researchers said it provided real-world evidence of the importance of ventilation.