Outsmarted by a car? Man caught on camera allegedly faking injuries after being “hit by a Tesla”

SLIDELL, La. (WVLA) – The Slidell Police Department was called to the scene of what seemed to be a hit-and-run on Friday, September 3.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot located in the 1400 block of Fremaux Ave.

47-year-old, Arthur Bates Jr., claimed that a Tesla had struck him while backing out.

We will let you be the judge as the Slidell Police Department provided this video of the alleged collision.

The video appears to show Bates, Jr. falling to the ground and the Tesla leaves the scene after its driver checks on Bates, Jr.

According to the Slidell Police Department, “Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location.”

An investigation ensued and the driver was located and questioned by officers.

The driver of the Tesla cooperated with officers and showed them the video.

According to the driver, “Bates intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident.”

Slidell Police officers agreed and arrested Bates.

Bates is facing one count of False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response.