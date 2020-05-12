Over 50 Steak ‘n Shake locations closing permanently due to COVID-19

(CNN)–Steak ‘n Shake is losing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.

On Monday, May 11, the chain’s parent company announced 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down. The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The commission filing didn’t name which locations were affected.

Steak ‘n Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants–last year it had 624.

Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.

The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.

