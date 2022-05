WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Overdose deaths have hit a new record high across the country.

More than 100,00 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to the CDC. That was a 15% increase, about one every five minutes. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids were the main causes, followed by cocaine and methamphetamine.

Experts partially blamed the pandemic. They said that lockdowns made finding treatment tough for many people.