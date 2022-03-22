STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVO) — A dog in North Carolina was abandoned after his owners caught him humping another male dog, according to an animal shelter.

According to WBBC, the Stanly County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owners gave up a black and brown dog named Fezco for fears he might be gay.

The shelter said a dog mounting another male dog is common canine behavior and may not be sexual in nature.

Fezco is described as a 50-pound pup between 4 and 5 years old.

He is not currently listed on the shelter’s current list of pets available for adoption.