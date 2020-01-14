Parents arrested after baby found dead, others with insects crawling out of ears

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVO) — Police say child abuse charges have been leveled against two Arizona parents after a 1-month-old boy was found dead in a motel room and four other children were found to be infected with lice.

Phoenix Police say they were called to the Phoenix Inn near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue on January 5th.

According to KVOA, the parents, Donald Ferguson and Emmaline Ramirez, said the baby had been having trouble breathing and was choking earlier in the evening.

But, instead of calling 911, the parents waited until the boy became unresponsive before Ferguson called his employer while Ramirez performed CPR.

Police say the other four children, ages 6 and younger, were found wearing soiled diapers and were covered in dirt, infested with lice and had insects crawling out of their ears, KVOA reported.

First responders say a second 1-month-old was found with breathing problems. Doctors said later that the child had traumatic brain injuries.

Another child, a 15-month-old, was found to have multiple skull fractures.

Ramirez allegedly told police in an interview that Ferguson gets angry and violent. One of the children told police that Ferguson had thrown the 1-month-old who died on the ground.

Court documents show that both parents had been reported for child abuse several times prior.

