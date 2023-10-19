MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVO) — Parents of 4th graders attending a math class earlier this month were angered after the teacher played 20 to 30 minutes of a slasher movie featuring a homicidal Winnie the Pooh.

According to CBS Miami, the teacher at a K-12 charter school, The Academy of Innovative Education, played the movie after students requested it.

“He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to want this’,” parent Michelle Diaz said.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is a 2023 slasher movie in which Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are transformed into bloodthirsty monsters after Christopher Robin abandons them.

Pooh, Piglet, Kanga, Roo, Owl, Eeyore, and Christopher Robin all became public domain on January 1 last year when the copyright on A.A. Milne’s 1926 book, “Winnie-the-Pooh,” with illustrations by E.H. Shepard, expired.

“The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group,” the school said in a statement. “Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students. We are actively monitoring the students and our mental health counselor and principal have already met with those students who have expressed concerns.”