Park ranger pushed into water while trying to enforce social distancing

AUSTIN, Texas (ABC News) — Police in Texas have charged a man with attempted assault on a public service worker after a park ranger in Austin was pushed into shallow water while asking people to observe social-distancing rules.

Video posted on social media showed the ranger climbing out of the water while a man runs off. Some onlookers are heard laughing.

City officials said they were “saddenend” by the incident.

It came as Texas began to lift some of its coronavirus restrictions.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2019 ABC News One. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.