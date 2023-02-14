PARKLAND, Fla. (WTVO) — Tuesday marked the fifth anniversary of the deadly school shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.

A gunman opened fire inside on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, killing 14 students and three staff members. The gunman pled guilty and was given a life sentence.

Many of the victims’ relatives have been fighting for tougher gun laws since the shooting. President Biden vowed on Tuesday to continue that fight.

“We have to do something to stop gun violence ripping apart our communities,” Biden said. “We took a big step towards passing the biggest bipartisan gun legislation in 30 years, ghost guns and other things, background checks, but there is a lot more work that needs to be done. I’m committed to getting it done for all of you.”

Biden said that there was no rationale for the assault weapons like the one used in Parkland, and magazines that hold 50 bullets.