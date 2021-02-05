Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg to launch company to rival MyPillow

(WTVO) — Gun control advocate David Hogg, who survived the Parkland High School shooting, says he is considering launching his own pillow company to compete with MyPillow.

The MyPillow company has seen its fortunes decline after its CEO Mike Lindell showed support for former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Hogg wrote in a tweet Thursday, “Mike the ‘MyPillow guy’… this pillow fight just got very real.”

.@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Hogg and software developer William LeGate are reportedly starting a rival pillow company, about which Hogg said, “[we] are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.”

“We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking and so on,” Hogg added.

Hogg said the company hopes to sell $1 million worth of pillows in the first year.

“Mike isn’t going to know what hit him,” Hogg said. “This pillow fight is just getting started.”