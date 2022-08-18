KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVO) — A pastor in Missouri delivered a fiery sermon to his congregation this month, scolding parishoners for not “honoring” him with a luxury watch, according to MSN.

Rev. Carlton Funderburke delivered his rebuke, which was posted to TikTok by the Kansas City Defender, at the Church of the Well during a Sunday sermon in August.

“That’s how I know you still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me,” Funderburke told his congregation. “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knit — y’all can’t afford it nohow. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

Funderburke also instructed parishioners where they could buy the gift. “You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s. And y’all know I asked for one last year. Here it is the whole way in August — I still ain’t got it. Y’all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

The church later posted a video of Funderburke apologizing.

“Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words. I’ve spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction,” he said. “I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me.”