ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If regular soda is not sweet enough for someone’s sweet tooth, than this mash-up might be right up their alley.

Pepsi is once again partnering with Peeps for a limited edition “Pepsi x Peeps” soft drink.

The two brands teamed up two years ago, but the marshmallow candy-flavored soda was only available through a social media sweepstakes.

Everyone has a chance to indulge this time.