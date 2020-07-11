Pennsylvania teen accused of fatally shooting his 9-year-old brother

National
WAYNESBORO, P.A. (WDVM) — A 13-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and killing his 9-year-old brother on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a home on Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania for a death investigation.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to Waynesboro Hospital, where he died from the gunshot injuries.

According to police investigation, the 13-year-old suspect allegedly took a 9mm handgun in the home and shot his brother. The suspect is expected to be charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

