WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Pentagon is mobilizing 700 National Guardsmen to assist the D.C. Metropolitan police as a trucker protest convoy converges on Washington D.C. ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

Around 25 separate convoys of truck drivers are protesting vaccination requirements, inspired by truck driver protests in Canada.

According to CBS News, a protest organizer said they plan to clog the D.C. beltway but not drive into the city.

One of the organizers, Brian Brase, told Reuters once the convoy stops it is “not going anywhere” until its demands are met, including an end to mask mandates and vaccination requirements.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is “closely monitoring, closely watching, and working with state and local authorities.”

The National Guard troops will provide traffic control and use 50 large tactical vehicles to “provide command and control” from Saturday until March 7th.

Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities, the Pentagon said.

A spokesperson for one of the groups, American Trucker Freedom Fund, Erica Knight, told Reuters that there was “no need” for the National Guard presence, saying the truckers wanted only to show Congress “that trucker voices and American people’s voices matter,” and “try to move some policy change rather than just gather and protest like Canada.”

“We want this government to bring back the Constitution,” People’s Convoy organizer Mike Landis said. “We do not want to be under a dictatorship communism-style regime, like where we are right now.”