ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Move over, Tide PODS. Experts are warning the public not to ingest another chemical commonly found in cleaning supplies that is circulating social media.

Borax, a household staple for its use as a laundry booster and multi-purpose household cleaner, is being touted as the latest health miracle.

Social media users swear by the product, saying ingesting the product can reduce inflammation, joint pain and weight. Some even suggest soaking in a borax solution to “detoxify” the body.

““It’s super inexpensive and I’ve been using it for probably over two months now, and I have seen a drastic reduction in my joint pain,” one woman claims in a TikTok video.

However, experts quickly warned against the practice, saying ingesting borax is not only an ineffective treatment, but dangerous.

“The health and safety of our customers is our top priority and we are working with our partners to address misinformation across social media channels,” said detergent brand 20 Mule Team Borax in a statement emailed to the Associated Press.

“The improper use of Borax is deeply concerning, and we urge consumers to use this product – and all household products – only as directed. Purposefully ingesting or otherwise misusing it can cause serious harm.”

Doctors railed against the health trend as well. “Borax is actually a poisonous compound and should never be eaten. Borax consumption has been recently popularized on TikTok as a way to treat inflammation,” said Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor to Yahoo. “There is no evidence that swallowing borax has any human health benefits.”

Dr. Johnson-Arbor added that consumption of borax can cause a range of unwanted symptoms, from blue-green vomit or diarrhea to anemia and seizures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.