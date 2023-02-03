ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.

A federal grand jury indicted a man in Texas after a rifle and a pistol were found in his home. His. ex-girlfriend got a protective order against him after saying that he harassed, stalked and threatened her.

A lower court barred him from owning guns, but the appellate court overturned the lower court order and the man’s conviction.

Domestic violence advocates said that this ruling could have catastrophic implications on victims and survivors. They are pushing for an appeal.