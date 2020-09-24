Peoria removing ‘controversial’ statue of Christopher Columbus from public park

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A Christopher Columbus statue will be removed after board members said the statue and its history causes too much controversy in the community.

The Peoria Park District Board of Trustees voted to remove the statue in Laura Bradley Park on Wednesday.

All of the community had input in the decision they said, and five options were considered, including its removal.

The area will be converted into a “Green space,” leaders said.

The board president said, after months of division on the issue, removing the statue was the best option.

