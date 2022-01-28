PETA calls for Punxsutawney Phil to be replaced with a tree on Groundhog Day

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PUNXUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTVO) — Animal rights activists PETA are calling for groundhog Punxutawney Phil to be replaced with a permission tree for Groundhog Day.

PETA sent a letter to Jeff Lundy, the president of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club on Thursday, saying permission trees can predict weather correctly about a quarter of the time, which it says is close to Phil’s record.

“As you know, Phil is certainly not a real meteorologist and didn’t volunteer for this job. For far too long, he’s been dragged out of a fake tree stump and subjected to noise, flashing lights, and crowds, against all of his natural instincts,” the letter read.

PETA said Phil should be spared noisy crowds and bright lights, and should be retired to a sanctuary.

The organization has also suggested donating an animatronic groundhog which could predict the weather using a computer.

“Phil’s an expert in burrowing, foraging and living the life nature intended for him, noting meteorology… PETA is hoping to help the groundhog club kick off a kinder February 2 and let Phil (and his companion) go to a reputable sanctuary, where he can live without worry, without being picked up and whirled about, and engage in the natural behavior denied him in his Plexiglas enclosure,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said.

The first Groundhog Day using a groundhog was celebrated for the first time on February 2, 1887, at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. According to tradition, if the groundhog “sees its shadow” and runs back into its burrow, there will be six more weeks of winter; while no shadow means an early spring.