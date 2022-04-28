CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WTVO) — A petition is circulating online to create a “Lilly Alert,” named after 10-year-old Lilly Peters who was murdered earlier this week.

Peters went missing Sunday night and her body was found less than 24 hours later.

The Wisconsin man who created the petition says that the timeframe is too long for a parent to wonder about their child’s well-being. An Amber Alert was not sent out because Peters’ disappearance did not meet the criteria, for which law enforcement must believe there has been an abduction and believes the child is in imminent danger.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is accused of beating, strangling, and sexually assaulting the young girl.

He is being charged as an adult.

The petition currently has more than 64,000 signatures.