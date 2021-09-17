PetSmart recalls dog bowls due to laceration hazard

(WTVO) — PetSmart has recalled one of its dog bowls, saying a gasket can come off, leaving a sharp, unfinished edge which poses a risk of laceration.

PetSmart says about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls are being recalled.

The dog bowls have a dog paw print on the front of the bowls, with a SKU number of 5270098 and a UPC number of 73725775404 printed on a sticker found on the underside wall of the product.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled dog bowls and return them to a PetSmart store for a full refund.

PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge on the recalled dog bowls.

The bowls were sold online and nationwide from October 2017 until June 2021.