(WTVO) — Pfizer’s CEO said that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be needed to fight off the next wave of the virus.

He said that three doses is good for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, but an additional booster would stop new variants. The company will soon submit data to the FDA about a fourth dose.

Countries including Israel, Chile and Germany have already started recommending the extra shot to high risk groups. Pfizer is also working on a vaccine to treat all future variants.