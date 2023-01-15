(WTVO) — Lawmakers have warned two COVID-19 vaccine makers against quadrupling their prices for the shot.

Pfizer and Moderna are considering charging up to $130 per dose once the shots move to the commercial marketplace. The federal government currently pays about $30 per dose and distributes them at no cost, regardless of a person’s health insurance status.

The two companies could start charging more once the public health emergency ends and the federal supply runs out later this year.

Pfizer said that it expects most patients will continue to pay nothing out-of-pocket and plans to offer free shots to eligible, uninsured patients.