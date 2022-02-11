(WTVO) — Pfizer-BioNTech said it will postpone its application to the Food and Drug Administration to allow its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children under 5 years old, according to NBC News.

The company said Friday that is will wait for data on its three-dose version of the vaccine, saying three doses “may provide a higher level of protection in this age group.”

According to Pfizer, two doses didn’t generate a strong enough immune response in a December trial in children ages 2 to 4.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children has a dosage of 3 micrograms for young children, and 10 micrograms for those 5 to 11-years-old.

The FDA was expected to publish its analysis on Pfizer’s data on Friday, prior to a meeting of its advisory committee next week.