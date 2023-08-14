YPSILANTI, Mich. (WTVO) — Two pilots were able to eject moments before a MiG-23 fighter jet crashed at a Michigan air show over the weekend.

The plane crashed around 4:15 p.m. over the Willow Run Airport during the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

Several unoccupied apartments at the nearby Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville were damaged when the plane crashed into the parking lot, according to Detroit Metro Airport.

The pilots were uninjured, but transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the crash.