Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosts protest against Texas abortion law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosted “Keep Your Bans Off My Body” protest at the Federal Courthouse on Friday.

One of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S. took effect last week in Texas. The law bans abortion at six weeks, which is before many women know they are pregnant. It also forbids others to help people access abortion after six weeks.

Planned Parenthood Illinois Action and their partners at the Federal Plaza in Chicago are advocating for abortion access. Representatives for the group said, “While Illinois has the Reproductive Health Act, which ensures abortion is safe and legal, this Texas law sets a dangerous legal precedent. It could inspire other states, including neighboring states, to pass similar laws and ban abortion.”

Abortion critics claim the procedure amounts to the murder of an unborn baby in the womb.