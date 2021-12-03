Plumber finds money stashed in walls of Joel Osteen’s church years after $600k burglary

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 03: Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church, conducts a service at his church as the city starts the process of rebuilding after severe flooding during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on September 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Pastor Osteen drew criticism after initially not opening the doors of his church to victims of Hurricane Harvey. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on August 25, dumped around 50 inches of rain in and around areas of Houston and Southeast Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (WTRF) — A plumber working on Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas found almost 500 envelopes full of cash and checks stashed in a wall.

According to Newsweek, the plumber broke the news on a local morning radio show.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber told KILT-FM radio. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh, wow!’” “I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,” the plumber continued.

The Houston Police Department revealed that the envelopes could be related to a 7-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000

According to KPRC, there was a $25,000 reward for information that lead to a suspect’s arrest. Crime Stoppers of Houston told KPRC that the statute of limitations has expired and the plumber will not receive any reward money.