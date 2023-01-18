WALES, Alaska (WTVO) — A polar bear reportedly entered a community and chased multiple people before killing a woman and a boy, officials said Wednesday.

According to Alaska State Police, troopers were called to the scene of the attack in the remote village of Wales around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male.”

The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.

The names of the two people killed were not released. Troopers said they were working to notify family members.

Wales is a small, predominantly Inupiaq town of about 150 people, just over 100 miles northwest of Nome.

Fatal polar bear attacks have been rare in Alaska’s recent history. In 1990, a polar bear killed a man farther north of Wales in the village of Point Lay. Biologists later said the animal showed signs of starvation, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.