Police: 4-year-old shoots self in car while mom smoked weed in front seat

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old Louisiana boy was killed after he accidentally shot himself in the head while his mother and a friend got high in the front seat, according to police.

According to the Sun Herald, police said Jarion Walker and his younger siblings, a 1-year-old and a 22-month old, were in the back of the vehicle on Saturday when the 4-year-old shot himself with a gun he found in the car.

Police were called to the scene on Stillwell Lane around 10:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jefferson Parrish sheriff’s deputies said it was initially thought one of the younger children fired the shot, but ballistics evidence showed it was “more probable than not” that Jarion had shot himself.

Police said the two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat of the car. The pair are reportedly cooperating with police, and have not yet been charged with a crime.

“Part of responsible gun ownership is securing firearms at all times. Firearms should never be left unattended in vehicles or in the reach of children,” police said.