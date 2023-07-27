FLORIDA (WTVO) — Police said they arrested an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday morning, July 26, after she texted 911 to falsely report that her 14-year-old friend had been abducted by an armed man driving a white van.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) said the girl sent a text at 9:45 am saying the kidnapping had occurred on Interstate 95 in Oak Hill, and that she was following the white van in a blue Jeep. The report prompted an emergency search involving several police forces and a helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.

“For the next hour and a half, the girl texted updates including a description of the male suspect and that he had a gun. Ultimately, deputies were directed to a home in Port Orange by investigative means tracking the cell phone used to text 911,” the sheriff’s office said.

At the girl’s home, deputies spoke to her father, who confirmed she was inside the house, they said.

“As deputies approached the girl, she was holding her cell phone, which was ringing as she walked out to meet the deputies,” the sheriff’s office said. “When answered, Volusia Sheriff’s Dispatch was on the line and deputies verified they were on scene.”

The girl told deputies the prank was inspired by a YouTube challenge and that she thought it “would be funny,” the VCSO said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said such pranks were “dangerous” and a waste of “valuable resources that might have helped someone else who legitimately needed our help.”

The child was facing a felony charge over the false report and a misdemeanor charge over misuse of 911, the sheriff’s office said.