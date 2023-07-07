LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVO) — A video of Britney Spears encounter with rookie NBA star Victor Wembanyama shows the pop star inadvertently hit herself in the face after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama by his security, according to police.

Spears had filed a police report alleging a security guard slapped her when she attempted to speak with Wembanyama in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

“I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention,” said Spears.

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of the crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

Wembanyama had disputed Spears’ claim, saying he was grabbed from behind by an unknown person.

“I didn’t see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, ‘Don’t stop,'” Wembanyama said. “But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind — and so I just know the security pushed her away.”

Police say surveillance video shows that while Spears did not grab Wembanyama from behind, she was not slapped by his security guard, either.

Rather, Spears’ struck herself accidentally after her hand was pushed off Wembanyama by a security guard.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.