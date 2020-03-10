Police: Bystander with gun stopped brutal bat attack in Indiana Walmart parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police say a bystander legally armed with a gun stopped a brutal beating in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fort Wayne, WFFT reports.

The attack happened outside the Glen Apple Walmart around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to WANE, witnesses told police they believe a masked man hit a victim with his burgundy Chevy Impala, exited the car, and then beat the victim with a baseball bat.

Fort Wayne police say a bystander saw the attack and pulled out a gun. The attacker got back into his car and drove away.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Fort Wayne detective attempted to pull over his car but was unsuccessful. Officers in Wells County also tried to pull him over, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators later arrested Levi Arnold, 21. He is charged with attempted murder.

Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena told WFFT that investigators don’t believe it was a hate crime, and they don’t believe Arnold knew the victim. They said it appears Arnold just snapped.

