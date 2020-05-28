Police chief: officers who don’t see an issue with George Floyd’s death should turn in their badges

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Chattanooga Police Chief’s response to the death of George Floyd is going viral on twitter with more than 350,000 likes.

Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd who died in police custody were fired Tuesday after a bystander’s video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the country. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for criminal charges against the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Chattanooga Police Department Chief David Roddy on Wednesday called on law enforcement officers who don’t see a problem with the death of George Floyd in police custody to turn in their badges.

“There is no need to see more video. There’s no need to wait to see how it plays out. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for nine minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this, turn it in.” CHATTANOOGA POLICE CHIEF DAVID RODDY

There is no need to see more video. There no need to wait to see how “it plays out”. There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this…turn it in. pic.twitter.com/frNCAWCeq6 — David Roddy (@ChiefDavidRoddy) May 27, 2020

The tweet has been retweeted nearly 100,000 times and has over 350,000 likes.

