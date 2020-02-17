Police continue searching for college student not seen since Feb. 14

MILWAUKEE — (WITI/WTVO) A statewide alert was issued Sunday, Feb. 16 for a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee freshman considered missing and endangered.

Sean Baek was last seen leaving the main entrance of the Cambridge Commons residence hall near North Avenue and Cambridge Avenue at 1:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Milwaukee Police gave an update on Monday regarding the investigation. Social media rumors have implied the student was abducted to the Chicago area, however, they have not received any evidence to confirm this.

Police say that Sean and a friend were under the influence of LSD. They are led to believe his friend had a bad reaction to the drug, which led them to leave the residence hall.

Officials say they obtained phone records show that Sean sent a text message to his father at 1:20 a.m. saying “I love you guys. I’m so sorry.” Additional evidence led them to believe his phone was been shut off or destroyed minutes after he was last seen.

Around the same time an eyewitness saw a person run towards a nearby riverbed.

Baek was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks cap, a maroon, white, and dark-colored shirt, and white shoes. He was described as standing 5’10” tall, and weighing around 160 pounds. Police said he has Type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent.

Authorities searched the neighborhood and the nearby Milwaukee River.

