HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — A pair of Texas sisters were arrested after threatening to shoot their lovebird neighbors over complaints of “too much noise during sex,” according to police.

The Harris County District Attorney said on February 13th, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway and learned that Alexis Davis, 25, and Treasure Bibbs, 21, brandished a firearm and threatened to kill Kevin Frank, 30, Kiara McPherson, 29, “for being too noisy” during sex.

Police said the sisters had previously left notes on the couple’s door, threatening to kill them and their children.

The pair were arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to The Smoking Gun, Bibbs was freed after posting bond but Davis remained in jail because of a prior felony case.

In 2022, she allegedly stole a 2008 Buick from a used car lot in a Houston suburb which had been repossessed after she fell behind on payments. Police said Davis cut the lock on the security gate of Autos For Less and stole the car, but a GPS tracker led police to find it in front of her home.