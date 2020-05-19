Police hit by bottles at massive Florida block party with nearly 3,000 attendees

DELAND, Fla. (WTVO) – Police in Florida released video from a massive block party over the weekend attended by an estimated 3,000 people, during which officers were punched and hit with glass bottles and bar stools.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released the video after the West Volusia Beacon reported that partygoers said police had unfairly targeted black attendees.

“Because the majority of those in the crowd were black, and the deputies and police were white, we are now having … hard conversations about race, racism and inequality,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement. “I don’t accept the accusations that our deputies and police are racists, or that their actions Saturday were racially motivated. It’s not true, and it’s not a fair conclusion from the video.

“But given everything we know about our nation’s history, I also know those feelings aren’t just about Saturday night,” he added.

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said the event was said to be a memorial, but added that no permits were issued and it wasn’t advertised that way.

The video shows officers telling attendees to get out of the roadway, and detaining a man said to have thrown a gun prior to running from police.

Attendees can also be heard screaming that the people didn’t do anything.

“This is what they do to black people,” a partygoer told The West Volusia Beacon. “It’s not fair.”

Police say several people were arrested. Two men are charged with possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and more.

The sheriff’s office said someone in a car pointed a gun at officers. A man was later admitted to the hospital for being shot in the foot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had cancelled all public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, restricting gatherings to groups of less than 50.

