Police: Illinois driver high on cannabis caused head-on crash

LISLE, Ill. (WGN) — Police in Lisle said a driver high on cannabis caused a head-on collision Monday night.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to a head-on crash near Route 53 and Main Street.

Following an investigation, police believe a 20-year-old Cole Dixon, of Wheaton, crossed the centerline on southbound Route 53 and caused the crash.

The driver was suspected of driving high on cannabis and faces a DUI charge, unlawful possession of cannabis and improper lane usually.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash.