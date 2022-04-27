DES PLAINES, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced Wednesday it is currently installing 56 additional automated license plate readers on Chicago expressways.

This is in addition to the 99 currently installed on the Day Ryan Expressway (I-94).

The additional cameras are being installed on I-90, I-290, I-55, and I-57.

“My administration is bringing over 150 automated license plate readers to Chicagoland expressways ahead of the summer, another step to enhance public safety for residents of and visitors to the nation’s third largest city,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As the connections between communities, our roadways should be safe for every driver. The Illinois State Police will continue to work with Chicago officials – and their counterparts in municipalities around the state – to strengthen protections and accountability measures alike.”

“The automated license plate reader is another tool to assist ISP patrol and investigations solve crimes and make Chicago area expressways safer for motorists,” said ISP Director Brenden F. Kelly. “Since their installation, automated license plate readers have been instrumental in ISP investigations and arrests in Cook County. By expanding their use to all Chicagoland expressways, ISP will be able to catch more criminals and make our interstates safer.”

The cost of the cameras will be covered by a $12.5 million grant.

According to ISP, “As of April 20, 2022, 51 expressway shootings on Cook County area expressways have been reported; 26 shootings resulted in injuries, but no fatalities. During the same time period in 2021, there were a total of 66 expressway shootings; including 28 shootings resulting in injuries and seven fatalities. In 2021, there was a total of 264 reported expressway shootings. This unprecedented number included 114 shootings with injuries, 22 shootings with fatalities, and a total of 148 gunshot victims. In 2020, there was a total of 128 reported expressway shootings, including 49 shootings with injuries, seven shootings with fatalities, and a total of 72 gunshot victims.”