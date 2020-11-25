Police issue Endangered Missing Person alert for Illinois woman

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are asking the public’s help to locate 37-year-old Ruta Stravinskaite, who reportedly has a condition which puts her in danger.

Stravinskaite was last seen at 225 Columbia Court at 7:30 a.m. on November 24th. She was seen driving a blue 2015 Mazda 3 with license plate E574129.

She is described as 5’7″, 160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts should call 911.

