BRENTWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — A woman is suing police in California after a department K9 ripped off her scalp following a $10,000 shoplifting spree and police pursuit.

According to ABC 7, Talmika Bates admitted to, along with two others, stealing $10,000 worth of perfume from Brentwood Ulta Beauty on February 10th, 2020.

Bates said she was in a car with the other suspects when it rammed a police squad car. The suspects later got out of the car and ran, police said, with Bates taking refuge in bushes behind a garbage can.

According to body camera video released by the Brentwood Police Department, K9 Marco and his handler, Officer Ryan Rezentes, found her.

“Mama, my whole brain is bleeding, mama,” she can be heard screaming in the video.

Bates said no warning was given by officer Rezentes before K9 Marco was released.

“When Marco locates the source of human odor and if he comes into contact with the subject, he is trained to bite the first portion of the body he contacts with or without a command. Marco will hold that suspect until I release him,” Rezentes wrote in his police report.

He continued by saying that he heard someone shouting “get the dog off” and began telling Bates to come towards him. When she did not comply, he said he went towards her and “took Marco off the bite.”

Bates’ lawyer, Adante Pointer, has filed a lawsuit against Rezentes.

“We want to bring attention to this officer and this out-of-control German shepherd,” said Pointer. “Neither one are fit to serve the community that it’s sworn to protect.”

The Brentwood Police Department told ABC 7 in an emailed statement, “This incident was reviewed by the Brentwood Police Department use of force committee which found the use of force to be within policy and law under the circumstances which involved a high-speed chase and a collision with a Brentwood police vehicle.”

Surgeons were able to reattach Bates’ scalp, but she claims to experience nightmares, memory loss and depression as a result of the attack.