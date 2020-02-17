Police link neighbor to death of missing South Carolina girl, Faye Swetlik

(CNN Newsource) – We have a new photo to share in the case of the South Carolina girl who was found dead last week.

Coty Taylor, 30, is the man police say has been linked to the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

The girl went missing last Monday while playing in her front yard.

Police say a key piece of evidence in Taylor’s trash led them to the little girl’s body Thursday. Moments later, they found Taylor’s body at his house.

Police say the deaths are connected but won’t say how.

Taylor lived next door to Faye and her family, but according to investigators, he wasn’t close to them at all.

The coroner’s office says they’ll release the results of their autopsies Tuesday.

