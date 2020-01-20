Police: Man fatally shot in Madison apparently targeted

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say the man who was fatally shot at a Madison apartment over the weekend was apparently targeted by the person who killed him.

Police said Sunday no motive or suspect have been identified. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday identified the victim as 20-year-old Antonio Stidhum, of Chicago, Illinois.

The State Journal says officers went to the scene Saturday afternoon after someone in the apartment building reported gunshots.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds.

He says the primary tenant of the apartment where the fatal shooting took place, a woman, has been cooperating with police.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

